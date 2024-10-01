iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 0.9%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

iFabric Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

