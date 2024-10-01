Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 14,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

