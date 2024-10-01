Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

