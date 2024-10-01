Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.3 %

DRS opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

