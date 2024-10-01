GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,630,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock worth $3,628,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.