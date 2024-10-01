Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 12,130,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BOWL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.33 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

