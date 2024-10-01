The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First of Long Island Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.