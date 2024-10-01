Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Update

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

ABSI opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2,838.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

