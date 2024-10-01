Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

