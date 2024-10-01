Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 6.6%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,371,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,667.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $54,169. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. CSP has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

