Twilio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,735 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,535 call options.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,755 shares of company stock worth $1,423,386 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

