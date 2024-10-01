Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 44.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $344.12 million, a P/E ratio of 580.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

