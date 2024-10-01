Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 6.6%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 1,830,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 7.2 %
OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $14.14.
About Galaxy Digital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.