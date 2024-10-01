Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 6.6%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 1,830,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

