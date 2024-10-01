U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 51,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 307% compared to the average volume of 12,670 put options.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

