BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 4.3 %

BlackLine stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 239.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,762 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.