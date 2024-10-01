Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 97,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,014 call options.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.