Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 97,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,014 call options.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
