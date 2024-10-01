Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Decreases By 6.7%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPT opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.