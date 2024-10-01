TAL Education Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 728% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,700 call options.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 9.5 %

TAL stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,183.00 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCEP Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $17,476,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,493,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

