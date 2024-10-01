Invesco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,574 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 474% compared to the average volume of 2,018 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after buying an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,475,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

