Head-To-Head Comparison: QXO (QXO) versus Its Rivals

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QXO to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 799 4255 5850 129 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given QXO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -142.63% -1,811.21% -8.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QXO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million -$1.07 million -8.96 QXO Competitors $5.82 billion $10.26 million -4.08

QXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QXO beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

