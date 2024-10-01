X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Survey

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 25.38% 20.63% 10.74% BTCS 993.08% -13.94% -12.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and BTCS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $678.16 million 0.48 $167.16 million $3.54 1.86 BTCS $1.34 million 14.30 $7.82 million $1.29 0.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for X Financial and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than X Financial.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats X Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

