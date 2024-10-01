BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) & Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Critical Review

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.09% 15.98% 4.84% BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $95.94 billion 0.34 $2.03 billion €2.07 ($2.30) 16.69 BBB Foods $50.00 billion 0.07 -$17.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and BBB Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than BBB Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 2 0 0 1.67 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats BBB Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

