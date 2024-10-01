Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,019,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 949,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332,489 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Talos Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

