Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Repligen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -6.91 Repligen $602.35 million 13.80 $41.58 million $0.25 595.28

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -870.03% Repligen -0.32% 3.36% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Repligen 0 2 8 0 2.80

Repligen has a consensus target price of $190.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Repligen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Repligen beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.