Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $47.25

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TPG by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TPG by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after acquiring an additional 922,571 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. TPG has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $60.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,199.91%.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.