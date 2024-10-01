Financial Analysis: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 9.61% 9.01% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chykingyoung Investment Development and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 12 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $103.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and HealthEquity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $1.10 billion 6.48 $55.71 million $0.92 88.97

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Risk and Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

