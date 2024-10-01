Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $51.10

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ANAB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

