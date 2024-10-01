ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

