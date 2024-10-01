Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT at $26.83

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.54 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.