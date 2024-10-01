Financial Analysis: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) vs. Euronav (NYSE:CMBT)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 6.81% 5.34% 2.26% Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43%

Dividends

This table compares Diana Shipping and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Diana Shipping pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diana Shipping and Euronav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $235.73 million 1.37 $49.84 million $0.22 11.70 Euronav $1.04 billion 3.22 $858.03 million N/A N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diana Shipping and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats Diana Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.