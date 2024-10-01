Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $161.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 104,266.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

