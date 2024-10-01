Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Price Target at C$5.88

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In related news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00. In other news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

