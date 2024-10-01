Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Price Target at C$5.88

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00. In other news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.