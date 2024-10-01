Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,710

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.25).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.86) to GBX 4,500 ($60.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.10) to GBX 2,100 ($28.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($36.38) to GBX 2,650 ($35.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.44) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,313 ($30.94) on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,941.10 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($36.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,088.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,576.27%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

