Analyzing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -46.23% -182.36% -43.21% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.23 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.47 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Augmedix and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions beats Augmedix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

