Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) & Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $4.12 million 195.14 -$43.56 million ($5.83) -4.70 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $192.64 million 1.42 $2.51 million ($0.08) -58.63

Profitability

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dianthus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -1,376.42% -21.03% -20.18% Vanda Pharmaceuticals -6.00% -2.01% -1.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.71, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.19%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Dianthus Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson’s disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company’s pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

