Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,893 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 300,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

