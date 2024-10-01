Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$5.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

SDE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.2899126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

