BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $47.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $25.46 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock worth $150,128,821. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 506,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

