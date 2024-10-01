Analysts Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXS

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.