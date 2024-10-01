SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 5.13% 12.75% 8.38% SMART Global -14.35% 8.86% 2.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 4 5 11 0 2.35 SMART Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 97.07%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than SMART Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SMART Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $454.70 million 2.10 $39.97 million $0.18 31.17 SMART Global $1.44 billion 0.77 -$187.53 million ($3.08) -6.80

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SMART Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.