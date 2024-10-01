Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ERO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 74.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.