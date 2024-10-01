Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $139.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 17,644.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,650 shares of company stock worth $196,019. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

