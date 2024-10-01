Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Raised by Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

