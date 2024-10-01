Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRT. Compass Point raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.95 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

