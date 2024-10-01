Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $20.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.83 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TM opened at $178.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.