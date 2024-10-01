National Bank Financial Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
TSE:DSG opened at C$139.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.30. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$96.51 and a 52 week high of C$143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
