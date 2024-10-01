Flowserve Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

