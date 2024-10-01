AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $154.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $154.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $166.80. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,149.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,011.61. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

