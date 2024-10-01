Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $556.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.55.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

