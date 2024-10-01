Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the textile maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

